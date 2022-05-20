On Thursday, May 19th, the Mérida Airport registered a total of 54 flights, all on schedule

On Thursday, May 19th, three flights surprised passengers by arriving early at the Mérida airport, which are the CDMX, Guadalajara, and Monterrey routes.

Aeroméxico flight 820 arrived at 07:10 from Mexico City, almost at the same time as Viva Aerobús de Monterrey 4280, which normally arrives at 08:15.

Another early flight was Viva Aerobus 3062, which arrived at 08:15 hours, that is, ten minutes early.

According to Aeropuertos del Sureste, today May 19th there were 54 flights scheduled, and no delays or cancellations were reported.

And of the total 32 flights that operate between 06:00 and 17:00 hours, some were even ahead of schedule.

