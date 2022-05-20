On Thursday, May 19th, the Mérida Airport registered a total of 54 flights, all on schedule

On Thursday, May 19th, three flights surprised passengers by arriving early at the Mérida airport, which are the CDMX, Guadalajara, and Monterrey routes.
Aeroméxico flight 820 arrived at 07:10 from Mexico City, almost at the same time as Viva Aerobús de Monterrey 4280, which normally arrives at 08:15.
Another early flight was Viva Aerobus 3062, which arrived at 08:15 hours, that is, ten minutes early.
According to Aeropuertos del Sureste, today May 19th there were 54 flights scheduled, and no delays or cancellations were reported.
And of the total 32 flights that operate between 06:00 and 17:00 hours, some were even ahead of schedule.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan registers over 60 infections by Covid in 24 hours
On May 19th, the administration of.
-
“Live without Drugs” campaign connects with Yucatecan students
The Segey and Fundación Azteca convene.
-
Mérida joins the national mourning day for victims of femicide in Mexico
On Wednesday, May 18th at 6:00.
-
Vila Dosal promotes investments in clean energy for Yucatan
During the last day of his.
-
Driving under the influence, the mayor of Kinchil is involved in a traffic accident
In an embarrassing situation, the mayor.
-
3-year-old boy dies at La Raza IMSS hospital in Mexico City apparently due to a suspected case of acute hepatitis
The Hidalgo Health Secretariat confirmed that.
-
Police arrested two subjects in possession of large quantities of different drugs in Tulum, Quintana Roo
Security forces of the three levels.
-
Campeche Ministry of Health welcomes Cuban doctors brought by the AMLO administration
Campeche would be benefited from the.
-
Mauricio Vila signs an agreement with the Confederation of Cataluña
The Governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila.
-
Fire in Baca consumes more than two hectares of undergrowth
In the former tire shop named.
Leave a Comment