On the issue of the Cuban doctors in Mexico, AMLO literally said: “Conservatives go to hell!”

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, defended his strategy in which 500 Cuban doctors are brought to Mexico. He said that controversy has started in the conservative sector and expressed ‘they an go to hell!’

”Now there is a controversy because we are going to hire Cuban doctors, we know that the irresponsible corrupt people of the previous administrations left us without any doctors, we do not have the doctors in Mexico that our people need. This has the conservatives very angry because they know, Go to hell! because the first thing is the health of the people,” said the president.

AMLO spoke these words during his visit to Sonora, to monitor the progress of the Justice Plan for the Mayo People. He clarified that the first, Mexican medical personnel who have no base will be hired, and the Cuban doctors would be hired after that.

He assured medical personnel can be from anywhere in the world and that they are here to help the people of Mexico.

Many experts have stated that, in the first place, it is a lie that Mexico does not have enough doctors. And they assure that these Cuban doctors that Lopez Obrador wants to install in rural areas of our country are nothing but representatives of the Cuban communist government that will be indoctrinating Mexican people in the most vulnerable social sectors, in order to convince them to vote for the Morena political party in 2024. This is nothing new, in fact, it previously happened years ago in Venezuela and Bolivia where “Cuban doctors” were taken to those countries, exactly in the same way as it is happening in Mexico today.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments