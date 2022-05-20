Noche Blanca will be back after two years due to the pandemic

After two years of the pandemic, the white night will be held on May 28, which will be the 13th edition, and it hopes to bring together thousands of people to the historic center, who will enjoy hundreds of artistic events.
Within the framework of the day of the museums, which was celebrated on May 18, the museums that will participate in this edition were announced, such as the Museum of Popular Art of Yucatan, as well as the railway museum.
The director of culture of the Mérida City Council said that the objective is to make up for the time lost due to the pandemic, mainly because the city had already been catapulted as a cultural pole, with a view to the future, and with a developed rhythm.
“The splendor that the white night had, we had a pace of development, we had sights, and let’s say now we’re winding it up again, and we want to do it as fast as we can to make up time,” he said.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mérida joins the national mourning day for victims of femicide in Mexico
On Wednesday, May 18th at 6:00.
-
Greek composer and electronic music pioneer Vangelis dies at 79
The music world just lost one.
-
Mexican singer Gloria Trevi will delight her Yucatecan fans with her “Isla Divina Tour”
It was in March 2019 when.
-
Ice Cream Festival to take place in Mérida
Delicious ice creams of many flavors,.
-
BACKYARD BIRDING IN MERIDA, YUCATAN AND BEYOND-BELLY FLOPPING: TRICOLORED HERON
Tricolored Heron, Egret tricolor, Garza Tricolor.
-
President Joe Biden’s statement on the International Day Against Homophobia
Read the statement by President Joe Biden.
-
Moisés Poot Tun is the pride of Hunucmá!
Shoes, bags, key rings, belts, earrings,.
-
Progreso, Yucatan will have a floating water park in front of the International Malecón
Very soon Progreso will have a.
-
Official! This is the date of Daddy Yankee’s concert in Cancun
Daddy Yankee’s concert already has a.
-
They explore the subsoil of the Great Plaza of Chichén Itzá with geophysical techniques
The Ministry of Culture of the.
Leave a Comment