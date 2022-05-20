Noche Blanca will be back after two years due to the pandemic

After two years of the pandemic, the white night will be held on May 28, which will be the 13th edition, and it hopes to bring together thousands of people to the historic center, who will enjoy hundreds of artistic events.

Within the framework of the day of the museums, which was celebrated on May 18, the museums that will participate in this edition were announced, such as the Museum of Popular Art of Yucatan, as well as the railway museum.

The director of culture of the Mérida City Council said that the objective is to make up for the time lost due to the pandemic, mainly because the city had already been catapulted as a cultural pole, with a view to the future, and with a developed rhythm.

“The splendor that the white night had, we had a pace of development, we had sights, and let’s say now we’re winding it up again, and we want to do it as fast as we can to make up time,” he said.

