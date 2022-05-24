New Hospital O’Horán in Mérida: authorities confirm the date to announce the tender

Next Tuesday, June 8, the name of the company that won the right to build the new Hospital O’Horán, in the south of Mérida, will be revealed. The investment destined for this project is in the neighborhood of two billion pesos.

The bases of the bidding were published in the Official Gazette of the State government last Friday, May 20th.

As has been reported, this project includes an increase in the number of beds, which would go from the current 254 to 300. In addition, the operating amphitheaters would go from six to 15, and the number of consulting rooms would be increased from 41 to 81. The facility will have 64,000 square meters of construction, in an area of ​​119,000 square meters, which is more than 11 hectares. Currently, they have 35,000 meters, only four hectares.

According to the tender, next Wednesday the 25th is the agreed date for interested parties to visit and learn about the place where this new hospital will be built, next to the Maternal and Child Hospital and near the Korea-Mexico Friendship Hospital, a side of the Periférico in the south of this capital.

Among the innovations, the project includes Clinics for Women, Cleft Lip and Palate, Pain and Palliative Care, a parking lot, an auditorium, and a heliport to attend emergencies with the support of the helicopter of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP).

Hospital standards for emergency medical care, adult intensive care, and pediatric and neonatal services will be met, with more offices and operating rooms.



In accordance with the tender for the construction of the new Hospital O’Horán de Mérida, the bases can be acquired next Friday 27, in addition to the meeting of clarifications.

The following Friday, June 3, the proposals of those interested in doing the work will be presented and opened, to be reviewed.

Five days later, on Wednesday the 8th, the ruling on who will be awarded the construction will be announced.

More services in the new hospital south of Mérida

The project indicates that modern diagnostic imaging services will be offered, such as magnetic resonance imaging, tomography, ultrasound, fluoroscopy, and mammography, or clinical services, by laboratory, electrocardiography, electroencephalography, electromyography, speech therapy, evoked potentials, and endoscopy.

There will also be separate areas for government, medical residences, teaching, research, and general services, and crossings of the circulation of personnel, patients, family members, and suppliers will also be avoided, respecting the transport routes of hazardous biological-infectious waste.

The state Executive made the proposal and presented it to the General Directorates of Health Planning and Development (DGPLADES) and Physical Infrastructure Development (DGDIF), for their approval; later, it went to the Investment Unit of the SHCP for admission, the Insabi Council reviewed it for its approval and now it is a reality that will be done, hence the contest to determine who will build it.

