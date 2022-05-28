New air routes Mérida-León and Mérida-Flores announced by governor Vila Dosal

Within the framework of the Tianguis Turístico, Mauricio Vila, Governor of Yucatán, announced the new Merida-León, Guanajuato, Volaris, and Mérida-Flores, Guatemala, TAG air routes.
Led, together with Diego Sinhué Rodríguez Vallejo, Governor of Guanajuato, and Holger Blankenstein, Vice President of Volaris, as well as Marcela Toledo Beltrán and Julio Gamero, President and CEO, respectively, of TAG, the signing of a letter of intent for the flight operations.
The routes will be activated before the end of 2022 and the frequencies and costs will be announced soon.
Vila pointed out that it is essential to increase air connections and highlighted that in the first quarter of the year the arrival of tourists was exceeded compared to 2019, in addition to the fact that the economy is growing more than the national average and more jobs were created than those lost. during pandemic.
He indicated that “tourism is a great opportunity to generate even more formal and well-paid jobs in all corners of Yucatan” since normally the sources of work tend to be concentrated in the Yucatecan capital.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico wants a trade agreement with South Korea
The Mexican government is advancing its.
-
More drug dealers are arrested in Tulum, Quintana Roo
The police coordination against crime between.
-
Yucatan: with 30 million pesos for Ejidatarios, the conflict over land in Dzibilchaltún finally comes to an end
The National Institute of Anthropology and.
-
The third most violent weekend of the present administration was recorded last week
With 266 victims of intentional homicide,.
-
US senators ask Biden for immediate action against AMLO’s ‘anti-business rhetoric’
A dozen Republican and Democratic senators.
-
Riviera Maya hotels prepare for the Atlantic Hurricane Season 2022
The Hotel Association of the Riviera.
-
Vila recognizes the effort and dedication of the teachers in Yucatan
“We Yucatecans are clear that what.
-
“Mérida Augmented Reality” live the experience tonight in La Noche Blanca
Mérida Interactive, Augmented Reality is the.
-
Man is sentenced to 20 years for raping his own daughter in Mérida, Yucatán
After being found criminally responsible for.
-
Earth will become one big Supercontinent again
Geoscientists say Earth will be home to one.
Leave a Comment