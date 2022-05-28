New air routes Mérida-León and Mérida-Flores announced by governor Vila Dosal

Within the framework of the Tianguis Turístico, Mauricio Vila, Governor of Yucatán, announced the new Merida-León, Guanajuato, Volaris, and Mérida-Flores, Guatemala, TAG air routes.

Led, together with Diego Sinhué Rodríguez Vallejo, Governor of Guanajuato, and Holger Blankenstein, Vice President of Volaris, as well as Marcela Toledo Beltrán and Julio Gamero, President and CEO, respectively, of TAG, the signing of a letter of intent for the flight operations.

The routes will be activated before the end of 2022 and the frequencies and costs will be announced soon.

Vila pointed out that it is essential to increase air connections and highlighted that in the first quarter of the year the arrival of tourists was exceeded compared to 2019, in addition to the fact that the economy is growing more than the national average and more jobs were created than those lost. during pandemic.

He indicated that “tourism is a great opportunity to generate even more formal and well-paid jobs in all corners of Yucatan” since normally the sources of work tend to be concentrated in the Yucatecan capital.

