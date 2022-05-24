Motorcycle club will hold a great ride next weekend in Progreso

Next Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29, the national motorcycling concentration will be held in Progreso, Yucatan; with the Rowing and Canoeing Track as its venue.

The presence of some 1,500 motorcyclists with 20 exhibitors and 12 municipal groups is expected, as announced by Freddy Cetina Amaya, president of the Tribu sin Ley Moto Club, and organizer of the event.

The Yucatan Sports Institute and the City Council of Progreso gave their support to the event, together with sponsors from the private initiative.

Motorcycle exhibition in Progreso

After 2 years of inactivity due to the pandemic, this celebration will celebrate its eighth anniversary with contests, motorcycle exhibitions, talks about travel problems, driving practices, and displacement contests.

In addition, there will be races from the monument to the Motorcyclist in Mérida to the Port of Progreso, and to the coastal municipalities of Telchac Puerto and Dzilam Bravo

The organizers assured that it is an event that seeks unity among all bikers of the Mexican Republic, regardless of the size of the cylinder capacity of their motorcycles, brand, or place of origin, so people from all over the country are expected.

Sáenz Castillo assured that together with the motorcyclists’ community, important advances have been achieved, such as the Avenue and celebrating Motorcyclist’s Day, which is in December.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







