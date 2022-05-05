Mother looks for her missing son in Progreso; he left for school and didn’t come back home

State and municipal authorities together with the FGE Yucatan are already searching for the missing minor in Progreso for five days now.

(SSP).- “They have called me to try to extort money from me, I can’t stop taking pills to control my desperation and I am destroying myself little by little, these last four days have been unbearable,” said Ingrid Yolanda Rosales Araujo.

Ingrid is the mother of the young Christopher Gael Caamal Rosales, 14 years old, whose whereabouts have been unknown since last April 28, the date he left Benito Juárez García High School and to date, he has not returned to his home in the Canul Reyes neighborhood of Progreso.

Interviewed on his property, located on Calle 35 between 96 and 98, the young man’s mother stated that he is the eldest of his two children, that based on the stories of his classmates, at 1:00 p.m. he went out with three friends to take public transportation, although Caamal Rosales realized that he lacked the money to take the bus, so he began the walk home, a place he did not reach.

The Amber Alert was issued and the State and Municipal Police have implemented an operation throughout the municipality and the surrounding area. To this end, the AAYUC32/2022 report was issued for agencies such as the State Attorney General’s Office to intervene.

The authorities of the aforementioned school, led by the director Juan Lucio Medina Ruiz, are also carrying out the pertinent search and have participated in the calls made by the institutions for the investigation since it was his classmates who last saw the lost

One version that has emerged in the last few hours is that Christopher Gael is with his father on Holbox Island; however, the mother specified that until now his ex-partner has not contacted Progreso by any means.

“It was said that my son was with his father, but no one has contacted me, many people are taking advantage of this situation, in the first hours that we did not know anything about my son, a person called me asking for money. If they knew that I had to be medicated for all this, they would probably have more consideration, good or bad mother, I just want to know where my son is, ”she added.

The missing person was born on November 22, 2007. As for features, he said that he has straight, short dark hair, is 1.50 meters tall, and weighs approximately 50 kilos, the last time he was heard from he was wearing the Benito Juárez García school uniform: red pants, white polo shirt, and a black backpack. As a particular sign, he has a dimple on his right cheek.

Although in the early days the mother’s cell phone was the direct contact, in case of any news related to the whereabouts of the adolescent, the numbers are available: 8000-02-62-37 and 9999-30-32-88 from official phones.

