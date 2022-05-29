More drug dealers are arrested in Tulum, Quintana Roo

The police coordination against crime between the three orders of government continues to give results in Tulum, with the arrest of three alleged drug dealers who were caught in possession of drugs in this beach destination.
According to the information collected, the detainees are Javier “S”, 26 years old, Asmabet “C”, 32 years old (both from Tabasco), and Antonio “P”, 32 years old, from Quintana Roo.
The alleged criminals were confiscated 30 bags with a substance with similar characteristics to the drug known as “Piedra”, and a cell phone, among other objects. During their arrest, the alleged drug dealers offered no resistance.
The three men and the seized drugs were made available to the State Attorney General’s Office based in Playa del Carmen.
The operation called “Strengthening of Actions and Citizen Protection in Tulum”, is led by the municipal police headed by P.A. Oscar Aparicio Avendaño, in coordination with agents of the State Investigative Police, the State Police of Quintana Roo, the National Guard, the Mexican Army, the Mexican Navy, in order to fight crime and guarantee the peace and security of citizens in Tulum.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico wants a trade agreement with South Korea
The Mexican government is advancing its.
-
Yucatan: with 30 million pesos for Ejidatarios, the conflict over land in Dzibilchaltún finally comes to an end
The National Institute of Anthropology and.
-
The third most violent weekend of the present administration was recorded last week
With 266 victims of intentional homicide,.
-
US senators ask Biden for immediate action against AMLO’s ‘anti-business rhetoric’
A dozen Republican and Democratic senators.
-
New air routes Mérida-León and Mérida-Flores announced by governor Vila Dosal
Within the framework of the Tianguis.
-
Riviera Maya hotels prepare for the Atlantic Hurricane Season 2022
The Hotel Association of the Riviera.
-
Vila recognizes the effort and dedication of the teachers in Yucatan
“We Yucatecans are clear that what.
-
“Mérida Augmented Reality” live the experience tonight in La Noche Blanca
Mérida Interactive, Augmented Reality is the.
-
Man is sentenced to 20 years for raping his own daughter in Mérida, Yucatán
After being found criminally responsible for.
-
Earth will become one big Supercontinent again
Geoscientists say Earth will be home to one.
Leave a Comment