More drug dealers are arrested in Tulum, Quintana Roo

The police coordination against crime between the three orders of government continues to give results in Tulum, with the arrest of three alleged drug dealers who were caught in possession of drugs in this beach destination.

According to the information collected, the detainees are Javier “S”, 26 years old, Asmabet “C”, 32 years old (both from Tabasco), and Antonio “P”, 32 years old, from Quintana Roo.

The alleged criminals were confiscated 30 bags with a substance with similar characteristics to the drug known as “Piedra”, and a cell phone, among other objects. During their arrest, the alleged drug dealers offered no resistance.

The three men and the seized drugs were made available to the State Attorney General’s Office based in Playa del Carmen.

The operation called “Strengthening of Actions and Citizen Protection in Tulum”, is led by the municipal police headed by P.A. Oscar Aparicio Avendaño, in coordination with agents of the State Investigative Police, the State Police of Quintana Roo, the National Guard, the Mexican Army, the Mexican Navy, in order to fight crime and guarantee the peace and security of citizens in Tulum.

The Yucatan Times

