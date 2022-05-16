Moisés Poot Tun is the pride of Hunucmá!

Shoes, bags, key rings, belts, earrings, and wallets made of henequen, with handcrafted designs, are part of the products that Moisés Poot Tun, despite his disability, proudly manufactures in the town of Hunucmá, Yucatán, and that he sells in the local, national, and international markets. His products, have reached various countries. He does not send a mass production, he works on demand, to the customer’s taste.

The characteristic that makes its products stand out is that in addition to being made of henequen natural fiber, it has the creativity of the designs that take shape in the hands of its workers, and the acceptance of its products is such that some customers have wanted to buy the whole production to put a different stamp on it but Tun has the registered trademark, the best thing is that the creativity is his own, he is the owner of his own talent.

During the interview with Novedades Yucatán, he smiles when he remembers how he started and what he has achieved in the last 12 years, based on his interest in maintaining and providing his family with what is necessary and creating a job option that helps his community.

Moisés faced adversity from an early age, a disability that limited his mobility since he was a baby, and affected his motor skills but not his creativity, coupled with the family conviction of learning a trade in addition to studying, allowed him to take his knowledge about footwear to another level.

Faced with the need to bring to market an innovative product that would compete with the shoemakers, not only from Hunucmá, but from other municipalities, Moisés Poot Tun thought of making shoes with henequen fiber, he was not the first, but he gave it a personal stamp something more modern.

The advantage of acquiring a pair of shoes made of this material is that they are fresh because they are a natural fiber, they do not heat up, like plastics, they are like cloth shoes, they have the same freshness, which is very comfortable because in the entity we suffer from strong heat, he explains during the interview.

In addition, henequen is very durable, so in the case of a bag you can use it and it will be very durable, but the main advantage is not only for us but for the environment, as it is a natural fiber when it is no longer used. will return to nature.

He indirectly offers work to about 60 artisans, who weave the designs, and seven people who work in his workshop, who make all the products they offer, sew, glue, finish and detail everything.

The average prices of their products range between 500 and 1,200 pesos, when customers want something exclusive it increases, it all depends on what they want and the time it will take to make their pieces because there is an exchange to obtain the design that finally wants, to start working.

He is known and recognized not only for his quality work but also for the perseverance that he has maintained all this time. He admitted that he did not imagine that his products would cross borders because he was looking for a job where he would be comfortable and now he is doing what he likes.

His workshop and store are located on Calle 26 number 152 by 21, a few blocks from the Hunucmá entrance, and on his website https://www.moisespoot. com, and his social networks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Moisés Poot.

Who is Moses Poot?

“Finding a job is difficult, being a person with a disability complicates it even more, but also if they give it to you for free, this prevents you from being able to develop in other areas”, said the entrepreneurial craftsman Moisés Poot Tun.

After several years of knocking on doors and not finding a suitable job to support and move his family forward, the trade learned in his youth was the key to starting a business, with what his grandfather had taught him he began making shoes, with one characteristic, the main material was henequen thread.

“Finding a job is difficult, for people with disabilities it is even more complicated and above all that they value you, companies are afraid of hiring people with disabilities, tired of that I decided to undertake something, and I said I’m going to do what I know and that is making shoes; It has been 12 years since that decision”, he indicated.

Moises was born in Chetumal, Quintana Roo. When he was one year old, he got polio, his mother from Mérida and his father from Hunucmá, decided to bring him to Yucatán to be treated and he stayed in this last municipality to live, but the consequences of that disease prevent him from walking, but they did not limit their creativity; he today he is 43 years old and married with two daughters.

He learned the trade of shoemaker that his grandfather taught him, although he never thought of dedicating himself to it, “I didn’t like shoemaking so much, I used to beat my grandfather that he was the one who made the models, with him I learned, that’s why in addition to knowledge to make shoes, although I’m not very fast at it, take out the models, designs, the molds that is easy for me”.

Moisés worked as a police officer in Cancún, Quintana Roo, where he was assigned spaces for people with disabilities, but he felt that it was not the right thing for him, he earned well, but he did not feel comfortable, so, with the help of his wife began to make “crow’s foot” flip-flops, woven with various materials.

As extra income, he took these shoes to sell at a “flea market”, where some artisans go, there he began to see that his products were accepted, he began to do well, and since he was not comfortable in his job as a police officer, despite being a good income, decided to dedicate himself 100% to this new job; he even accepted the invitation of a friend to go and sell at the hotels. Everything went well until 2009, when the Influenza pandemic arrived, which caused the hotels to close, and with it sales, but with expenses to pay.

Faced with this scenario, he decided to return to Yucatan, where the workshop was, closed for several years, but with the machinery and everything necessary to start.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments