Mexico must be self-sufficient in food: Amlo

Mexico must produce the food it consumes so as not to depend on imports, said Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, and for this reason, his government seeks to reactivate production for self-consumption.
In addition, the president accused the technocratic politicians, from governments prior to his, of having abandoned the Mexican farmers.
During the second day of production for self-consumption, carried out in the municipality of Zapotlanejo, state of Jalisco, López Obrador spoke of the Russia-Ukraine war that triggered inflation and caused an international crisis.
“We are going to produce what we consume, we have the land and there will be water, and we are going to give support so that small landowners and community members help us by planting, as they always do, but maybe now they can expand their production areas, we have to do that campaign of producing for self-consumption,” he explained.
He accepted that it is possible to “produce for the market, to sell food, but let’s start by producing what we consume, producing corn, beans, rice, wheat, milk, the basics.”
In addition to hens, chickens, and eggs “whatever is needed for food because we also have to prevent, we do not know how long this crisis that was caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine can last, that is where the policy failed.” EFE
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Hot Sale 2022: what is it, when does it start, offers and payment methods
From May 23 to 31, the.
-
There are 100,000 people missing in Mexico
This Monday, the mark of 100,000.
-
Difficult decision: Ambassador of Mexico in Canada resigns from his position
Juan José Gómez Camacho, Mexico’s ambassador.
-
German company Preh to open Engineering Development Center of the Southeast of Mexico
A cutting-edge center in automotive technology.
-
The continuation or suspension of section 5 of the Mayan Train in the hands of a Mérida judge
A federal judge in Mérida postponed.
-
For this hurricane season, Conagua forecasts 20 cyclones, two could be category 3 to 5
The season in which tropical systems.
-
Bus overturns in Querétaro leave at least 12 injured, 4 in serious condition
San Juan del Río.- A passenger.
-
These are the hurricanes that would reach Yucatan during 2022
The 2022 Hurricane Season will begin.
-
Asthma cases double in Yucatan (SSY)
Figures from the Federal Health Secretariat.
-
President Joe Biden’s statement on the International Day Against Homophobia
Read the statement by President Joe Biden.
Leave a Comment