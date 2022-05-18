Mexican singer Gloria Trevi will delight her Yucatecan fans with her “Isla Divina Tour”

It was in March 2019 when the singer Gloria Trevi performed for the last time in Mérida, over two years ago, just before the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, after the reopening of the events, the Monterrey native will once again delight her Yucatecan fans with her “Isla Divina Tour”, with which she will perform on June 18 at a well-known show venue, located on the Mérida-Progreso highway.

Tickets for this concert range from 465 pesos to 4,050 pesos and can be purchased through eticket.mx.

Gloria Trevi’s stage collapsed in Xalapa, Veracruz

The singer is currently touring the country with her ‘Isla Divina Tour’. And unfortunately, her presentation last Saturday, May 14th in Xalapa, Veracruz, suffered an impressive mishap, when part of the stage collapsed.

It was through social networks that it was reported how the columns that supported the structure collapsed, causing damage to the stage that had been set up in a baseball stadium in that city. Fortunately, there were no people injured.

After the incident, the singer published that the concert would be postponed.

“My people from Xalapa, due to a technical mishap, tonight’s show will have to be postponed, thank God that no one has been hurt… Soon my office will inform you of the new date on which this show will take place.”

At the end of the night, and when it seemed that the people of Veracruz would be left without seeing the Trevi, through a live broadcast on her Instagram account, Gloria herself reported that she would show up several hours later on the same night. The concert was a huge success.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments