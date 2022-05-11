Mexican Olympic champion Paola Espinosa announces her retirement and highlights her legacy

Through a videoconference, Paola Espinosa officially announced her retirement as a high-performance athlete, the 35-year-old Baja Californian, and winner of two Olympic medals assured that she is happy with the decision made and willing to enjoy her life.

Both physically and mentally it was the time (for her retirement). What weighed more is that I want to enjoy my daughter, my family and it is time, “she indicated.

Paola Espinosa stood out at all times to be proud of the successful sports career that she built and boasted that in every competition in which she stopped, she managed to hang a medal.

In any competition in which I stood, I got a medal, Central American Games, Pan American Games, World Championships, and Olympic Games. I am very proud of myself, of all the path I have traveled and of all that history that I wrote alone, ”she asserted.

Two Olympic medals, 13 medals in the Pan American Games, 9 medals in the Central American Games, and is the only Mexican gold medalist in the FINA World Championships, place Paola Espinosa in a place of honor within the national sport.

