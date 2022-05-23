Merida coachmen and UADY Veterinary school sign agreement in favor of horses

For the eighth year, the Union of Drivers and Small Owners of Carriages of Yucatan and the School of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics signed a collaboration agreement for the health of horses that pull carriages in the Historic Center of Mérida. With the signing, the 50 horses employed in this tourist activity will receive weekly medical attention and care.

Eduardo Echeverría Ayala, secretary of the Union, highlighted the relevance of the document since he is focused on the health of his animals. Everything we are doing is for the well-being of our horses, and at the Autonomous University of Yucatan, they have found the support to carry out the studies that allow them to be in good health and continue working.

“The benefit is the medical check-up that the horses receive. There are diseases that we do not see physically, such as the locomotor system of the horse; molars, or some internal things. In that sense, they help us a lot for their well-being,” added Echeverría Ayala.

For his part, Hugo Delfín González, director of UADY’s School of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics, stressed the importance of signing the collaboration agreement in two different areas.

“As a public university, we are very happy to contribute to the benefit of the Coachmen Union, helping them to ensure that their working animals are in the best possible conditions and that they can work without animal suffering. Let there be animal welfare,” he said.

“Secondly, it provides the opportunity for veterinary students to participate in these activities and learn about health management for this type of working animal”, the director continued.

“It is a real learning scenario for them; and the only way -as far as we know- to learn to do this is by doing it with real living beings. This is a symbiotic relationship that works very well for both of us”, said Delfín González.

“Among the main injuries that the 50 horses that make up the Union crew may suffer are those of the musculoskeletal system, ironwork, arthritis, gastrointestinal problems, acute abdominal syndromes, and skin problems”, said José Manuel Blanco Molina, head of the Grandes faculty species.

The horses will receive weekly medical attention adapted to the work programs within the university. This semester, every Wednesday the students take care of between four and six animals under the strict supervision of their professors.

Faced with the statements of various animal activists who argue mistreatment, the expert replied that “things must be taken from whom they come from”, and assured that in the time they have worked with the Union they have seen great changes since they have accepted their suggestions.

The signing of the agreement was also attended by Alejandra Bolio Rojas, director of the Sustainable Development Unit of the Mérida City Council; Angelina Escalante Acereto, head of Environmental Culture of the Merida Municipal government, and Antonio Ortega Pacheco, head of the Department of Animal Health of the Veterinary Faculty.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments