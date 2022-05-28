“Mérida Augmented Reality” live the experience tonight in La Noche Blanca

Mérida Interactive, Augmented Reality is the new virtual experience in the public space, which together with the offer of nine creative bazaars, the talent of more than 200 entrepreneurs, and Historical Tours add to the attractions to enjoy La Noche Blanca, on Saturday, May 28.
Visual artist Luis Ramírez, creator of the MIRA app, explained that it is an augmented reality project that mixes poetry, art, music, and history. Everything happens in the 35 stelae of the countries that are located in the Parque de las Américas, just download the app to your phone and direct it to it to find Latin American poetry in the voice of an artist, while listening to music, enjoying symbols, emblems and works of art.
A second virtual experience in La Noche Blanca can be lived in Esquinas de Mérida, between 43rd and 63rd streets. This time 12 corners were included and users just need to point their phones to the QR code and with the same application, they will be able to enjoy a 3D image that refers you to information on the plate itself and even a century-old photograph. Among the active corners are the corners “The blue house”, “The bronze arm”, “The theater”, “The ball”, and “La Duquesita”. Once the application is downloaded, both virtual experiences are recorded on the phone so that they can be shared with other people.
During the presentation of the program of the Tours and Bazaars that will participate on May 28, the Deputy Director of Economic Development, Lic. Miguel Antonio Morales Herrera said that after two years of pause, this new edition of La Noche Blanca is expected to repeat its success. “With Mayor Renán Barrera we continue working so that citizens have this type of project to approach art and culture.”
On this occasion, through the Municipal Center for Entrepreneurs and three Training Centers, they will be participating in the La Mejorada park and in Santa Ana, with organic products, jewelry, textiles, and sauces, among others.
