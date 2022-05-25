Mérida and San Francisco outline projects to multiply the areas of opportunity

“As a Municipality, we work in innovative ways and specific strategies to promote economic development that generates benefits for the entire population, which allows Mérida to have a greater international projection and attract more investment for the growth of the city, said the Mayor, Renán Barrera Concha.

He recalled that his work tour, through the neighboring country of the United States of America, will allow the establishment of important agreements to promote cultural, academic, and gastronomic tourism in the Municipality, which not only offers high rates of citizen peace, first-class urban infrastructure, and high-quality services, but also has attractions such as architecture, history, and efficient public land and air transport network.

In the city of San Francisco, California, the Mayor met with Laurie Thomas, president of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, to introduce her to the network of restaurants that exist in the Municipality and explain their respective benefits, the ideal conditions of Mérida as an attractive investment and the possibility of opening job opportunities that allow learning the techniques and processes of this industry in the United States.

In this work meeting, the Municipal President presented the initiative for the Golden Gate Restaurant Association to strengthen ties with the Merida industry, and create strategies that allow a temporary exchange of workers in the sector as part of a learning process that helps raise the quality and the richness of techniques of both traditional kitchens, as well as the exchange of restaurant management processes that can improve and innovate existing procedures.

The Merida Mayor also went to the El Rincón Yucateco Restaurant, owned by Héctor Chan, and, later, to the El Yucateco Bakery, owned by Policarpio Nah, where he placed the recognition plaque “Merida Distinguished Restaurant in the World”, which gives them to both establishments the distinction of extolling Yucatecan cuisine outside of our city.

“Visiting these two establishments to grant them the award of Distinguished Restaurant is a way of recognizing the Yucatecan businessmen who take our gastronomic traditions all over the world, who promote this culinary richness and preserve our cultural identity,” Barrera Concha said.

As part of his work tour in the city of San Francisco, Barrera Concha held different meetings with the main actors dedicated to the attention of migrants, especially on issues concerning employment, health, progress, and the general situation of Yucatecan workers in that city.

He announced the creation of the Municipal Office for Attention to Migrants and the Inter-institutional Table for Attention to Migrants, which will provide support, within the powers of the Municipality, attention to the concerns and problems that concern migrants.

Thus, the Municipal President met with Xóchitl Castañeda, director of the Health Initiative of the Americas, where the issue of emotional and physical health was raised, from the perspective of the original peoples, the alternatives for their care and the possibility of strengthening ties to cooperate on this issue.

Similarly, Barrera Concha met with Úrsula Amanda Rojas Weiser, Consul for Economic Affairs, Technical and Scientific Cooperation and the Press, to present her the Health Window project, Migration Policy, Tourism and Economic Promotion of Mérida, Academic and Cultural Exchanges, in order to expand the promotion mechanisms of the Municipality, establish relationships between Mérida and San Francisco for economic growth, attention to the migrant population and allow the creation of well-being and protection conditions for Meridians living in that American city.

During the working tour, the mayor was accompanied by councilors Diana Canto Moreno, Municipal Trustee; Álvaro Cetina Puerto, Councilor President of the Special Commission for Economic Development and Tourism, and the Special Commission for Urban Mobility, and Fernando Alcocer Ávila, Councilor President of the Special Commission for Civil Protection.

