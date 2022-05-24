Mérida and New Orleans ratify their twinning

With the ratification of the twinning of Mérida with New Orleans, Mayor Renán Barrera Concha met with Kim Priez, senior vice president of New Orleans and Company, at the Mexican Consulate to explain the qualities that the Yucatecan capital has in various fields.

At the meeting where the Consul General of Mexico in New Orleans, Tito Livio Morales Burelo was present, Barrera Concha pointed out that the similarities between both cities could attract tourists.

It should be noted that New Orleans & Company is an accredited destination marketing organization, influencing thousands of decision-makers and millions of visitors to choose New Orleans through direct sales, marketing, public relations, branding, and visitor services.

Subsequently, the mayor met with the Consul General of Mexico to exchange ideas on the establishment of projects or liaison offices that allow connecting both local entrepreneurs in the tourism sector with their counterparts in New Orleans, to make that more American companies based in Lousiana see Merida as an ideal place to hold your conventions, forums, and events.

Cultural offer

On that same work tour, Barrera Concha met with Greg Lambousy, director of the New Orleans Jazz Museum, to exchange ideas on expanding the cultural and musical offer between both cities, mainly within the framework of the events of the Mérida City Council, where they could present from an academic and cultural point of view, a meeting between Yucatecan Trova Music, and Jazz.

The next point on the work agenda of the Merida authorities included the meeting with Liz Williams, founder of the Southern Food and Beverage Museum, where Barrera Concha presented the main projects and market circuits that the projects of the Círculo 47 program have.

Likewise, the possibility of enriching with training courses, presentation programs, and preparation of meat products from the Municipal Slaughterhouse was also raised, to offer added value to the manufacture of food.

Within that same work agenda, the mayor met with Barry Kern, president, and CEO of Kern Studios and Mardi Gras World, to present options to enrich and strengthen the city’s carnival.

