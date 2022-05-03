Mayor Renán Barrera inaugurates the IV National Fair “My People, My Product”

Mayor Renán Barrera participated in the inauguration of the IV National Fair “My People, My Product” that took place in the central square in front of the Palace of the Captains, where he was accompanied by the Ambassador of the Republic of China-Taiwan in Guatemala, Mr. Li-Cheng Cheng and the Minister of Economy, Janio Rosales.

Cheng Cheng celebrated that the mayor of Mérida, Barrera Concha, has the vision to explore new scenarios and expressed his support to continue making agreements for the benefit of both nations.

In that act, Barrera Concha endorsed its commitment to Antigua by inviting them to participate in the next edition of the Tunich craft fair, in order to promote strategies that allow an exchange of local products from both cities in joint economic projects, which can increase the scope and the number of potential buyers of the same.

At the ceremony, the message of the representative of the “My People My Product” Committee, Gabriela Rojas Delgado, was also offered.

The authorities present to cut the inaugural ribbon of this fair and then tour the stands concentrated in the area, as well as listen to an explanation about the operation, scope, and goals achieved in the three previous editions.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







