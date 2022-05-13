Mayor Renán Barrera attends the ICLEI World Convention in Sweden

The Municipal President attends the ICLEI World Convention to exchange successful environmental care strategies with other cities or municipalities.

Merida Mayor, Renán Barrera Concha, attends the ICLEI World Convention in Malmö, Sweden, to establish strategic alliances and expand international cooperation to renew municipal programs and projects in the areas of sustainable mobility, environmental care, and climate change mitigation, and preservation of natural resources.

The commitment is to build a Municipality where harmonious development and the common good are guaranteed for future generations.

The Municipal President reported that the Mérida City Council received an invitation from ICLEI (Local Governments for Sustainability) to participate in the exchange of successful and innovative experiences in environmental care.

He explained that ICLEI is an international non-governmental and non-profit organization that functions as an association of local governments founded in 1990 at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, which functions as an official observer of the Conventions on Climate Change, Biological Diversity and Fights Against Desertification.

“As a Municipality, we are committed to caring for the environment and combat climate change, for that reason at the local level we have promoted many initiatives and green public policies that promote the use of clean energy, pollution reduction, sustainable mobility, and, above all, the participation of citizens and government so that we succeed in building a better city to guarantee a harmonious future for the next generations”, he expressed.

From May 11 to 13, the Municipal President is attending the plenary meeting “All hands on deck: Building a sustainable urban world”. ICLEI 2022 World Congress, and a bilateral meeting on the UIIF Project (Urban Infrastructure Insurance Facility).

In the bilateral event, it is intended to carry out an exchange of pilot cities and possible UIIF pilot cities so that after the exchange of data on the project, a letter of interest is signed so that Mérida joins the commitment to deploy the necessary resources and provide ICLEI all the necessary information to facilitate the joint development of a project for our city, as well as guarantee the participation of high-level consultants.

In addition to the workshops where the Mayor participates, the director of the Sustainable Development Unit, Alejandra Bolio Rojas, will also take part in the activity “Daring to embrace: More equitable communities through local climate action”, which aims to promote reflection between the subnational governments of the global south on local climate action with an equitable and people-centered approach, which helps reduce the social crisis and promote peace and well-being in the different territories.

At the end of this day of international meetings and workshops, attendees will participate in the review and addition of the Malmö Commitment, an initiative that places local and regional governments at the center of the global response to current challenges, promoting sustainable approaches, innovation, adaptability, participation, and inclusion in the elaboration of policies to face the current climatic emergency and incorporating social equity in the center of its sustainable local development.

