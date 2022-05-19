Mauricio Vila signs an agreement with the Confederation of Cataluña

The Governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, continues to promote the establishment of alliances with international private initiatives that translate into the arrival of more investments and the creation of new jobs after signing an agreement with the Employers’ Confederation of Micro, Small and Medium-sized Company of Catalonia (Pimec).

After a working tour of Sweden, Germany, and France, governor Mauricio Vila Dosal arrived in Spain, particularly in the city of Barcelona, ​​where he held meetings with businessmen from this country and visited the company KH7, dedicated to the manufacture and sale of cleaning products for the home and the industrial sector.

During the conference, interest was expressed in strengthening relations between the Yucatan and the region of Catalonia through the development of investment projects, with a focus on logistics, technology, aerospace, automotive, naval, tourism, and real estate sectors.

It is worth mentioning that Pimec is the most representative employers’ confederation, which brings together and defends the interests of micro, small and medium-sized companies and the self-employed in Catalonia. It is the organization that represents the highest turnover in the region and participates in more than 430 working groups and commissions with public administrations and other social agents. Likewise, it regularly gives opinions on legislative initiatives and public policies and prepares proposals to defend and represent the interests of SMEs and the self-employed.

During the meeting with Catalan businessmen, the governor witnessed the signing of this agreement between the head of the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo, and the president of Pimec, Antonio Cañete y Martos, whose objective is the development of cooperation and collaboration activities in order to promote the economic growth of both regions.

Vila Dosal endorsed Yucatan’s commitment to work hand in hand with this business organization for the execution of projects that promote the development of both parties.

In terms of digital design focused on the aerospace, supply chain, and storage industry, today the state has two Academic Laboratories for Innovation, Design and Digital Manufacturing and Logistics 4.0, one at the Polytechnic University of Yucatan (UPY) and another at the Metropolitan Technological University (UTM).

This technological and innovation ecosystem has attracted the investment of recognized companies in sectors such as those mentioned above, including Accenture, Woodgenix, and Leoni, which are also important generators of employment for Yucatecans.

Vila Dosal went to visit the facilities of the company KH7, located in the municipality of Canovellas, belonging to the province of Catalonia, which is dedicated to the manufacture and sale of cleaning products for the home and the industrial sector that has 88 brands and is the leader in the Spanish market for kitchen cleaners and stain removers. Since 2014, the firm has been a benchmark in its sector and one of the best valued in Spain, according to ESADE’s Observatory of Valuable Brands in the Consumer Goods Market.

During the tour, it was recalled that with the establishment of the Distribution Centers (Cedis) of Walmart and Amazon in Yucatan, new possibilities have been opened for attracting investment and it has aroused the interest of other companies to have a presence in the state. It is an opportunity for companies like KH7, which for several years has been interested in entering the Mexican market.

Currently, the company is in the final process of its internationalization to the United States of America successfully, marketing its products on the distribution platforms of the aforementioned multinationals, a strategy that could be replicated in the Yucatan to generate trust, facilitate its processes and guarantee their commercial operations in the country.

