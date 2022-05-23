Mauricio Vila reviews the latest details of the ‘La Plancha’ project

After managing the use of the land for the construction of the central park known as ‘La Plancha’, the governor of Yucatan Mauricio Vila Dosal reviewed the latest details of this project, which is intended for the families of Mérida.
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal reviewed the latest details of the project of the Gran Parque ‘La Plancha’, reported to the Government of Yucatan.
The steps taken before the federal government will allow the transformation of this abandoned land in Mérida, which was originally intended for military installations, into a space for coexistence for all Yucatecan families. as well as a tourist attraction that will generate jobs, in coordination with the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) and the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur).
According to the state government, said work will have an investment of 1.4 billion pesos, for which Vila Dosal led a meeting, accompanied by the coordinator of advisers, Álvaro Juanes Cámara, to follow up on this work.
It should be remembered that this project was achieved after Governor Vila Dosal agreed with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that 100% of the land of “La Plancha” be used to build a public park.
And it is that in the first instance, it had been stipulated that the land of La Plancha was destined to build military facilities, however, after the constant efforts of the Governor, it was decided to completely convert this area into a space of healthy coexistence and that it be well used by families.
The Governor met with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador since they originally wanted to give that land to the Army so that houses and the new National Guard barracks could be built there, so Vila Dosal arranged a meeting with the Secretary of Defense National, General Luis Crescencio Sandoval González, to address the issue of moving military installations to another location.
This meeting with the head of Sedena, Vila Dosal raised the need to have a public park in this area and convinced the Secretary of Defense to move the military installations to another area of the city.
In that sense, as part of this agreement between Vila Dosal and Sandoval González, it was established that the State Government was going to carry out the park project in La Plancha and cover its cost.
“La Plancha will become the “great green lung” that will bring prosperity and wellbeing to all Meridians,” said Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal.
