Mauricio Vila goes for more investments and job creation for the families of Yucatan

Vila Dosal will carry out an intense work tour to Sweden, Germany, France, and Spain to consolidate Yucatan as an ideal region for foreign companies to invest.

The Governor will also endorse the commitment of Yucatan in the fight against climate change and in favor of sustainable growth

With the dual purpose of continuing to attract more investments that generate more and better-paid jobs for Yucatecan families, as well as the fight against climate change, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal began an intense tour of work that will take him to Sweden, Germany, France, and Spain, where he will first participate in the Annual World Meeting of Local Governments for Sustainability (ICLEI), in Malmö, Sweden, and later he will visit several companies of different sectors in the other three countries.

Vila Dosal will hold various work meetings accompanied by the heads of the Secretariats of Sustainable Development (SDS), Sayda Rodríguez Gómez; of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo; and Research, Innovation and Higher Education (Siies), Mauricio Cámara Leal.

From the beginning of his mandate, Vila Dosal made it clear that two of his priorities are the generation of jobs throughout the state through investments that are framed in sustainability and environmental care, as well as the fight against climate change, For this reason, the governor has participated in international meetings on climate issues and promoting Yucatan in the world as an ideal place to invest.

As a result of these efforts, in which the Government and private initiative work as a team, in just 3 years, it was possible to capture more than 101,000 million pesos, in more than 200 investment projects, which, in the coming years, will generate 266,000 jobs, between direct and indirect, favoring the economy of all Yucatecan families.

It must be remembered that, due to the effect of the pandemic, in just four months 25,708 jobs were lost, however, as a result of the promotion carried out by Governor Vila Dosal to attract more investment to Yucatan, as well as the energetic reactivation strategy In economic terms, 41,126 new jobs have been created, exceeding the number of losses by 15,418.

In the first stage of the work trip, Vila Dosal will participate in Malmö, Sweden, in the Annual World Meeting of Local Governments for Sustainability (ICLEI), where he is part of the Global Executive Committee (GexCom), with two important positions: president of the Regional Executive Committee for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean and leader of the Biodiversity Portfolio for Latin America.

In order to expand the commercial promotion to consolidate investment projects that generate more and better development opportunities and jobs for Yucatan, the Governor will hold meetings with companies based in Germany, France, and Spain.

Similarly, he will meet with academics and university students to promote the exchange of knowledge and experiences with entrepreneurs and university students from Yucatan.

With this work mission to these European countries, Vila Dosal continues to position Yucatan as an attractive place for large international companies, which generates investments that directly benefit Yucatecans with the generation of more high-profile and better-paid jobs, as well as a benchmark in the fight against climate change.

