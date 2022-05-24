Massacre in Celaya hotel leaves 11 dead and four injured; Guanajuato

Eleven people dead and at least four injured is the preliminary balance left by an attack recorded inside the Gala hotel and in two bars located in the Lindavista neighborhood, on May 23rd night.

It was around 10:00 p.m., when inhabitants of the already mentioned neighborhood reported strong calls to the 911 emergency line and multiple detonations of a firearm on Azalea Street, on the corner of Fresno.

Elements of various security corporations moved to the site and located injured and deceased people inside and outside the hotel, while the adjoining bars, which do not have a business name, were set on fire.

Firefighters, paramedics and personnel from the Control Directorate also attended the site. While firefighters put out the fire, the injured were treated by paramedics and taken to the hospital for medical attention.

According to local residents, more than 30 detonations of firearms were heard and on the site, the armed subjects left cardboard with an alleged message referring to organized crime groups.

The Celaya Secretary of Citizen Security, Ignacio Rivera Peralta, personally attended the site and entered the delimited area along with other police officers and investigative agents from the Regional Prosecutor’s Office, who began the first inquiries in this regard.

For their part, residents of the entire area left their homes upon hearing about the gunfight and noticing the police mobilization that was generated after what happened.

Until the closing of this edition, the Secretariat of Citizen Security did not issue official information on the events, however, sources close to the investigation confirmed the death of at least 11 people.

