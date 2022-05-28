Man is sentenced to 20 years for raping his own daughter in Mérida, Yucatán

After being found criminally responsible for the crimes of aggravated rape of minors, M.J.A.Ch was sentenced to 20 years in prison and to pay compensation for the damage for the events that occurred in July 2021 to the detriment of his fifteen-year-old daughter, in the Roble Agrícola neighborhood of the city of Merida.
After the evidence provided by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) was analyzed and assessed, the members of the First Prosecution Court unanimously handed down the conviction and established the aforementioned custodial sentence, in addition, to admonishing the convicted person publicly and suspending his political rights, in addition to prohibiting him from approaching the victim for three more years after serving his sentence in prison.
It should be remembered that during the initial stage, the facts were filed under criminal case 181/2021 in the Second Control Court of the First Judicial District, where the litigation prosecutors charged the facts that occurred on July 13, 2021, when the defendant he raped the minor and to commit the offense, he induced the victim to consume drugs, for which the corresponding complaint was subsequently filed.
Before concluding the diligence carried out this day in the Oral Justice Center, the parties involved were summoned on the following May 30 to read and explain the sentence.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
