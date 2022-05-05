Man exposed on social media for masturbating on public transport in Mérida

A woman posted on social media an alert for all women who use urban buses as their means of transport, of a subject that was caught masturbating while he was in his seat inside the bus.
The event took place on Monday, May 2nd, when the Facebook user Baddie A., uploaded the post on showing the subject who was performing the act in front of her, she denounced that she went through a very uncomfortable moment while she was on her way to downtown Merida.
According to the complainant, the events took place around 9:26 am on the red 60 Emiliano Técnica 59 bus (route M-34). Approximately three blocks away from Calle 60.
“I realized that a man was masturbating, ejaculating on the back of the seat. Everything happened in a matter of seconds, I was shocked, I only had time to take pictures of him, and then he quickly got off the bus. I am attaching the photos so that they are warned”, the woman reiterated.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
