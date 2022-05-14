Living Legends closed its tour on Friday the 13th at Teatro de Cancún

The acclaimed dance group from Brigham Young University in Utah, United States, closed its tour of Mexico in Cancun, presenting “Storytellers”, a show that combines traditions, music and typical costumes from different cultures of America and Polynesia.

The promoter Alfredo Alcántara shares the details of this majestic show that features 36 dancers, all of them, University students.

“This is a tour that the dance company ‘Living Legends’ began in Guadalajara and ended on Friday at the Cancun Theater,” said Alcántara.

Living Legends: Storytellers features regional dances from Mexico, the United States, South America, and the Pacific Islands, also called Polynesian dances from places like Tonga, New Zealand, Hawaii, and others.

“Each of the participants in this great ballet has roots in these regions of the world, their traits, their language, the audience is really seeing people from those places, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, Hawaii, and other places,” he said.

The costumes that are seen in this show are bright, colorful, and well detailed, made by the natives themselves, in addition to choreographies attached to the culture they represent, they are the ingredients that make this show special and pay homage to that cultural heritage of the peoples originating from all over the world.

In Mexico City, Living Legends had as special guests the members of the Amalia Hernández ballet, on this occasion, on their arrival in the city, the guests of honor will be members of the Association of Oaxacans in Cancun.

“An important thing we want to communicate is that this show is non-profit, the ballet artists are not paid,” he added.

“The tickets have reasonable prices and the proceeds are donated to charitable institutions or are reintegrated into the tour fund so that it can be self-financing”, Alcántara concluded.

