“Live without Drugs” campaign connects with Yucatecan students

The Segey and Fundación Azteca convene a meeting between specialists, influencers, and young people to invite them to stay away from addictions.

More than one thousand students participated in the exciting day of presentations, testimonials, and interactive dynamics in the “Live without Drugs” tour, organized by Fundación Azteca in coordination with the Ministry of Education of the Government of the State of Yucatan (Segey), with the aim of promoting the prevention of the consumption of toxic substances and the development of addictions.

The meeting held at the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center was filled with color and the energy of the students of the Technical No. 55 secondary schools, the State School No. 18, and No. 13, and the Azteca Plantel from Yucatan who actively participated in the awareness dynamics and the challenges proposed by the exhibitors.

The young people were accompanied by the head of the Segey, Liborio Vidal Aguilar; the director of the DIF Yucatan, María Teresa Boehm Calero; the deputy president of the permanent commission of Education, Science and Technology, José Crescencio Gutiérrez González; the operational director of Live Without Drugs, Juan Carlos Benasco, and the municipal president of Kanasín, Edwin José Bojórquez Ramírez.

From the State Government, representing the governor Mauricio Vila, was the Secretary of Education Liborio Vidal.

Live Without Drugs is an educational show that involves specialists, testimonials, and artists from TV Azteca, in which information tools are provided to young people for correct decision-making and prevention of drug use. Music and dance are part of the dynamics of interaction that are carried out with the participation of students, teachers, and educational authorities.

Mexican rap freestyle exponents Mr. Fark and Saga were the hosts of the day, accompanied by Dr. Mario Citalán, who spoke about the brain effects of toxic substances, and Gaby Ramírez, a television presenter, who encouraged young people to show that they can have fun without the use of drugs.

For their part, Gio and Cero, winners of the Guinness World Record for ball pull-ups, together with Yucatecan Yahaira Zapata Canché, gave a sample of what can be achieved when you focus on what you are passionate about; Ernesto Cázares, winner of the first edition TV Azteca Reality Show “Exatlón”, shared his success story, and Fuz spoke about the road to alcoholism and his recovery.

The Live Without Drugs Tour offers presentations, testimonials, and interactive dynamics with the audience. As part of the strategy, reports, documentaries, and spots are broadcast on screens to reinforce the prevention message.

The tour is part of the Live Without Drugs Campaign, created in 1998, whose mission is to promote among society, mainly young people who, consciously and decisively, a healthy life, free of addictions and violent behavior.

