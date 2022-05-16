Ladder found while cleaning the bottom of the famous Zací cenote in Valladolid

The famous Zací cenote in Valladolid, which is located just two blocks from the main square, went through a cleaning work from the Department of Sustainable Development of the Municipality, and all kinds of objects and garbage were found in the place.

Being one of the most visited places in Valladolid, the place requires cleaning and the diver Erick Sosa ventured to remove objects such as cameras, useless batteries that cause severe damage to the water, accumulated garbage, and a ladder.

For those who do not know, the Zací cenote is an impressive semi-open cavern of about 45 meters in diameter and a maximum depth of 40 meters.

The color of the water ranges from blue to slightly greenish, depending on the time of year. It is a semi-open cenote, which means that part of it is covered by a roof. Basically, Cenote Zaci was a large cave that only partially collapsed.

More cenote cleaning

As part of the Comprehensive Strategy for the Recovery of Cenotes and Caves of the State, in 2021 more than 5 tons of waste were collected in 24 cenotes in 17 municipalities.

The work was carried out with the help of more than 800 volunteers, divers, municipalities, private initiatives, and civil associations.

Each cleaning involved a team of specialized and prepared divers, with all the necessary safety protocols, to ensure the safety of people, so the cenotes, their flora and fauna, and the archaeological or paleontological remains contained in each area are not compromised.

The last sanitation of 2021 was in the Siete Bocas cenote, in Sucopó, Tizimín, also the scene of a closing day, in which awards were given to the divers, to the Ha’kanules (The guardians of the water), and an environmental fair.



It must be remembered that in December 2020, cave divers found more than 100 old meters from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), in the Chen Ha cenote in the municipality of Kopomá, a situation that was repeated in March of that year, when in a second immersion they found more of these artifacts.

“Last time we extracted in December, on December 4 to be more precise, 117 meters, now there were 95 meters, that is, a total of 212, but the most serious thing is that there are hundreds below, how many, we do not know”, said Sergio Grosjean Abimerhi, who led the cleanup expedition.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments