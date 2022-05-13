Katya Echazarreta is the first woman born in Mexico to go into space on a private flight

Blue Origin will send its fifth manned flight into space, including the first woman born in Mexico to go to space, Katya Echazarreta, and a Brazilian, Victor Correa Hespanha, the company created by Jeff Bezos reported yesterday.

Echazarreta, born in Guadalajara, will also be, at 26, the youngest American to fly into space. She will do it thanks to the citizen astronaut program sponsored by Space for Humanity.

Her life embodies the American dream. She arrived in the US when she was seven years old and her immigration process kept her away from her family for five years.

“My grandmother told me: ‘Remember that, although separated, we are under the same sky, a message that has stayed with me. She talks about the potential power of the perspective effect, to understand that we are all connected on the same planet, facing the same challenges no matter where we are physically located, ”says the young woman, quoted on the Space for Humanity website.

This graduate in electrical engineering, who worked almost four years in a NASA laboratory, was selected from more than 7 thousand applicants from 100 countries and will represent women and minorities interested in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

She will experience the perspective effect for herself together with Correa Hespanha, 28, the second Brazilian to go into space, a dream that she will fulfill with the help of the Cryptospace Agency, which aims to ally the technology of the industry with the financial power of the crypto markets to drive innovation.

The new mission, Shepard NS-21, will also be made up of investor Evan Dick, pilot, and president of Action Aviation Hamish Harding; adventurer and co-founder of Dream Variation Ventures Jaison Robinson; and explorer and co-founder of private equity firm Insight Equity Victor Vescovo.

Each crew member aboard NS-21 will take a postcard into space on behalf of the Blue Origin Club for the Future foundation.

The date of the New Shepard flight will be announced at a later date, the statement said.

Blue Origin has already transported 20 people above the Kármán line, which marks the beginning of space according to international convention, at an altitude of 100 kilometers.

The New Shepard rocket is fully reusable and runs on liquid hydrogen and oxygen, which do not release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







