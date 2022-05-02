Judge allows former governor of Nuevo León to be transferred to a hospital

By order of a judge, the former governor of Nuevo León, Jaime Rodríguez Calderón “El Bronco” will be transferred to a hospital, to be treated for health complications that have afflicted him for a long time, and that have worsened as a result of his admission to Prison 2 in Apodaca, Nuevo León, since March 15.
The defense of the former state governor pointed out that a judge ordered the immediate transfer of Rodríguez Calderón to a hospital, to be treated for diverticulitis that he suffers and that he has merited visits by his family doctors, Manuel de la O Cavazos, and the gastroenterologist, Carlos Elizondo.
The legal team of El Bronco, pointed out at the stroke of midnight on Saturday, that the transfer of his defense will be immediate since the prison staff would be responsible for any complication in his state of health.
In April, Adalina Dávalos Martínez, wife of Rodríguez Calderón, asked the Office in Mexico of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to review the conditions in which “El Bronco” is being held, a prisoner in the Apodaca state prison.
Dávalos Martínez delivered a letter to the UN-DH facilities in Mexico City, in which she charged that her husband’s rights to due process, health, and the presumption of innocence have not been respected.
In an interview with EL UNIVERSAL, the former director of the DIF of Nuevo León considers that Rodríguez Calderón’s legal situation is in limbo, for which she has sent three letters, two to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and one to the Secretary of the Interior so that a fair judicial process is applied to the former president.
“The man is experiencing a situation of excess, of abuse, Rodríguez Calderón state of health is serious and he needs to be transferred to a hospital at once,” Davalos Martinez said.
