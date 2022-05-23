Invasion and massive destruction of mangroves in Chicxulub Puerto

Inhabitants of Chicxulub Puerto ask to stop the destruction of mangroves, while municipal authorities point out the need to punish these types of actions.

Local Chicxulub residents, such as Mr. Genaro Pérez and Mr. Manuel Figueroa, have pointed out the need to carry out actions to seek the recovery of mangroves in the municipality of Progreso.

They also said they were angry about the acts of filling in swamps and invasions in federal spaces, speaking out against this type of activity, for which they have asked on more than one occasion that action be taken against those who destroy these ecosystems.

Progreso authorities have spoken out against acts of this type, pointing out that the heat that has been experienced in the State in recent weeks has been proof of the damage that is being caused to the planet, by damaging ecosystems. natural, as is the case of the mangrove areas in the municipality.

On different occasions, the Municipal Police, through its personnel, have exhorted people who invade or plan to invade the swamp to take a minute before cutting down a tree to raise awareness about the damage being done to the environment. which harms everyone equally and causes problems for the whole population, both current and future generations.

Residents of the port, who preferred anonymity due to the conflicts related to the issue, indicated that unfortunately, the occupation of the swamp is no longer only by families in extreme poverty in search of a place to live, but that has become the business of an exclusive group of rich people, who build to sell or rent.

