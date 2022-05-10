In nine years, Yucatan has received investment from more than 3 thousand foreign companies

In the last nine years, Quintana Roo and Yucatán have received investments from 8,998 companies, according to figures from the Ministry of Economy (SE).

The data indicate that Quintana Roo has been the state in the Peninsula that has benefited the most, with around 300 foreign companies that have decided to make investments in the entity between 2013 and 2021.

The best year for the state was 2013 when 488 foreign companies arrived with financial resources to invest in the state.

While its worst year was 2020, in the midst of the pandemic and with a situation of growing insecurity that the government has not faced, only 201 companies arrived with economic benefits from abroad.

In total, the state received resources from 5,784 foreign companies.

In recent years, Quintana Roo has received investments focused on projects such as mega-resorts, timeshares, vacation homes, shopping centers, and state-of-the-art hospitals.

Currently, Pro Quintana Roo, which is an initiative of the Institute for the Development and Financing of the State (Idefin), promotes a series of projects such as Sha Wellness Center whose objective is the development of wellness centers in Isla Mujeres.

It is also working on an electric corridor that “seeks to provide the state with the infrastructure to promote electric mobility through the installation of electric chargers throughout the northern part of the State to create a corridor promoting the use of electric vehicles.”

The Chetumal Hospital, which will be a general hospital, surgical center, and long-term medical rehabilitation center for the national and international market, and the arrival of Caribbean Tire, a Belizean company dedicated to the tire and auto parts industry.

Connectivity is a project to expand the infrastructure and coverage of telephone and internet services in the states of Quintana Roo and Yucatan, Boca de Agua is a hotel in Bacalar, it is a low-density eco-tourism development located next to the Bacalar Lagoon.

Between 2013 and 2021, Yucatan received investments from 3,214 foreign companies, according to data from the Ministry of Economy (SE).

An analysis by Orange Investments found that the state’s economic growth and competitiveness make it attractive for investment.

“The juridical, legal and institutional framework of the territory generates confidence and certainty in those companies looking to invest, being a determining factor for this the investment attraction strategy”, indicates the analysis.

The study highlights that the state has 41 power generation permits, of which 34 are for solar and wind energy, which generate 1,439.44 megawatts.

Information from the state government indicates that companies from countries such as Belgium, Germany, Italy, the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, and Japan have invested in Yucatan.

