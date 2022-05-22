IMSS Yucatan makes a public recognition to Nursing Staff

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Yucatan held a recognition ceremony for all Nursing personnel and awarded 55 diplomas to professionals of this noble work, who stood out for their performance during the year 2021.
This event, held at the “Joaquín Jiménez Trava” Social Security Theater, was presided by the head of the IMSS Yucatán, Dr. Miriam Victoria Sánchez Castro; the head of the Headquarters of Medical Benefits, Dr. Alonso Sansores Río and the Delegation Coordinator of Nursing in Medical Attention, teacher Trinidad Naranjos Martínez, as well as other distinguished authorities and nursing staff of the Institute.
During her participation, the head of the IMSS indicated: “it is a well-deserved tribute since it is necessary to reiterate the importance and great value of the difficult tasks carried out day by day by nurses that represent the Mexican Institute of Social Security. In the same way, we recognize their discipline and commitment, as they were at the forefront of all the actions and services that have been required against the health emergency due to COVID-19. Without a doubt, they are a fundamental pillar of our society.”
Finally, IMSS Yucatán endorses its commitment, congratulations, and support to all nurses in the state.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Influenza season ends with six deaths in Yucatan
The 2021-2022 seasonal influenza season concluded.
-
Bull escapes and injures a seven-year-old boy in Espita Yucatán
On Friday May 20th, a bull.
-
Due to excessively expensive municipal operating licenses, tourists and locals were left without beer in Progreso, Yucatan
After all the Six beer agencies.
-
Covid-19 in Yucatan: ”The pandemic is not over yet”, expert warns about summer vacations
The gradual rebound in Covid-19 infections.
-
Xcaret postpones the 14th edition of the Sacred Maya Journey
The return of the traditional Sacred.
-
A woman is crushed to death when a tree falls on top of her car on the Mérida-Valladolid highway
A strange accident happened on Thursday,.
-
With these local flowers, you help prevent the loss of bees in Yucatan
Every May 20, World Bee Day.
-
US government officials talk about UFOs publicly for the first time in 50 years
Two senior U.S. defense intelligence officials.
-
The US Embassy to invest 30 million USD in the “South of Mexico Generating Employment and Sustainability” program
In alliance with seven governments from.
-
Face-to-face courses return to La Ibérica de Mérida; they will celebrate a big event on Sunday
On Sunday, May 22, the Centro.
Leave a Comment