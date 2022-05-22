IMSS Yucatan makes a public recognition to Nursing Staff

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Yucatan held a recognition ceremony for all Nursing personnel and awarded 55 diplomas to professionals of this noble work, who stood out for their performance during the year 2021.

This event, held at the “Joaquín Jiménez Trava” Social Security Theater, was presided by the head of the IMSS Yucatán, Dr. Miriam Victoria Sánchez Castro; the head of the Headquarters of Medical Benefits, Dr. Alonso Sansores Río and the Delegation Coordinator of Nursing in Medical Attention, teacher Trinidad Naranjos Martínez, as well as other distinguished authorities and nursing staff of the Institute.

During her participation, the head of the IMSS indicated: “it is a well-deserved tribute since it is necessary to reiterate the importance and great value of the difficult tasks carried out day by day by nurses that represent the Mexican Institute of Social Security. In the same way, we recognize their discipline and commitment, as they were at the forefront of all the actions and services that have been required against the health emergency due to COVID-19. Without a doubt, they are a fundamental pillar of our society.”

Finally, IMSS Yucatán endorses its commitment, congratulations, and support to all nurses in the state.

