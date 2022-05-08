IMDUT plans to open new public transport routes in Mérida

This year the new route ‘Va y Ven’ was implemented that runs through the Periférico de Mérida, and with it will come new routes in the city, according to the head of the IMDU.

According to the head of the Institute of Territorial Urban Mobility and Development (IMDUT), in addition to implementing new payment methods for public transport in Mérida, new routes are planned.

Rafael Hernández Kotasek pointed out that among the plans to improve the bus system in the city, they will seek to open routes that go from North to South and on the route from Caucel to Kanasín and another that opens in the form of a “Y”, which goes from Francisco de Montejo to Las Américas, with the option of leaving 60 South Street and one that goes up all of 60 and all of Yucatán Avenue, that is, it would come from the Center towards Alemán.

In addition, the 250 routes that run through the entire city of Mérida will have new payment methods for tickets, replicating the technology used on the new route, using recharge cards.

However, these new methods will not be carried out so soon, since the official said that work began six months ago with all the operators so that they program their routes and have more accurate numbers. In addition, changing the buses will take time because the units are not ready, and it takes time for Mida to arrive, in fact, Governor Mauricio Vila has seen several options for units that he has

shown on his social networks.

He added that the renewal of the system is moving forward, but the acquisition of the fleet and delivery takes seven to eight months, but “we are already

requesting”.

“Electronic payment is very useful to us, so routes will have to be optimized with electronic payment sooner or later”, Renan Barrera stated.

“Payments or frequent uses can be offered. That could be one of the benefits and thus avoid handling cash, this has many advantages” the mayor concluded.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments