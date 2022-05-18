Ice Cream Festival to take place in Mérida

Delicious ice creams of many flavors, as well as flans and other desserts, will be offered at this Festival.

A new gastronomic event will be held on June 19 at the Parque de la Paz in Merida, when the Ice Cream Festival takes place in Yucatan.

After two years without being held due to the coronavirus pandemic and after its first edition in Tizimín, this meeting, which this time will be held in Mérida, promises to delight the palates of the attendees, as there will be more than 40 exhibitors who will offer different delicacies.

There will be ice creams of different flavors such as the typical local fruit or unusual combinations, ice creams, frappés, flans, and desserts, among others.

The event will begin at 10 am in the Parque de la Paz, and is organized by Rodrigo Aguilar Rosel, a graduate of the Universidad de Oriente in Valladolid.

