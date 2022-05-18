Ice Cream Festival to take place in Mérida

Delicious ice creams of many flavors, as well as flans and other desserts, will be offered at this Festival.
A new gastronomic event will be held on June 19 at the Parque de la Paz in Merida, when the Ice Cream Festival takes place in Yucatan.
After two years without being held due to the coronavirus pandemic and after its first edition in Tizimín, this meeting, which this time will be held in Mérida, promises to delight the palates of the attendees, as there will be more than 40 exhibitors who will offer different delicacies.
There will be ice creams of different flavors such as the typical local fruit or unusual combinations, ice creams, frappés, flans, and desserts, among others.
The event will begin at 10 am in the Parque de la Paz, and is organized by Rodrigo Aguilar Rosel, a graduate of the Universidad de Oriente in Valladolid.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
BACKYARD BIRDING IN MERIDA, YUCATAN AND BEYOND-BELLY FLOPPING: TRICOLORED HERON
Tricolored Heron, Egret tricolor, Garza Tricolor.
-
President Joe Biden’s statement on the International Day Against Homophobia
Read the statement by President Joe Biden.
-
Moisés Poot Tun is the pride of Hunucmá!
Shoes, bags, key rings, belts, earrings,.
-
Progreso, Yucatan will have a floating water park in front of the International Malecón
Very soon Progreso will have a.
-
Official! This is the date of Daddy Yankee’s concert in Cancun
Daddy Yankee’s concert already has a.
-
They explore the subsoil of the Great Plaza of Chichén Itzá with geophysical techniques
The Ministry of Culture of the.
-
Backstreet Boys and Gwen Stefany’s performances at the Tecate Emblema Fest were a huge success
This Friday, May 13, Backstreet Boys.
-
Living Legends closed its tour on Friday the 13th at Teatro de Cancún
The acclaimed dance group from Brigham.
-
The “Conchanclas” arrived to celebrate Mother’s Day
A bakery in the city of.
-
Katya Echazarreta is the first woman born in Mexico to go into space on a private flight
Blue Origin will send its fifth.
Leave a Comment