Huge Flamboyán tree falls on top of a car in Ucú, Yucatán

A mother who went to pick up her daughter at the “Elmer Gorocica Lara” high school had a huge scare on the morning of Wednesday, May 25th, when a Flamboyán tree fell on top of her Chevrolet Aveo.

The event occurred around noon at the exit of this town toward the road to Hunucmá when a woman from Ucú went to the public high school to pick up her daughter, so she parked right in front of the school as usual when suddenly, a huge Flamboyán tree fell on top of her compact vehicle.

Fortunately, both mother and daughter were unharmed, the road remained blocked for several about an hour until the huge tree was removed by local Procivy personnel in coordination with Municipal Police officers.

Nobody resulted injured, but the car ended up with tremendous material damage.

