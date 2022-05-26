Huge Flamboyán tree falls on top of a car in Ucú, Yucatán

A mother who went to pick up her daughter at the “Elmer Gorocica Lara” high school had a huge scare on the morning of Wednesday, May 25th, when a Flamboyán tree fell on top of her Chevrolet Aveo.
The event occurred around noon at the exit of this town toward the road to Hunucmá when a woman from Ucú went to the public high school to pick up her daughter, so she parked right in front of the school as usual when suddenly, a huge Flamboyán tree fell on top of her compact vehicle.
Fortunately, both mother and daughter were unharmed, the road remained blocked for several about an hour until the huge tree was removed by local Procivy personnel in coordination with Municipal Police officers.
Nobody resulted injured, but the car ended up with tremendous material damage.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Riviera Maya hotels prepare for the Atlantic Hurricane Season 2022
The Hotel Association of the Riviera.
-
Vila recognizes the effort and dedication of the teachers in Yucatan
“We Yucatecans are clear that what.
-
“Mérida Augmented Reality” live the experience tonight in La Noche Blanca
Mérida Interactive, Augmented Reality is the.
-
Man is sentenced to 20 years for raping his own daughter in Mérida, Yucatán
After being found criminally responsible for.
-
Earth will become one big Supercontinent again
Geoscientists say Earth will be home to one.
-
Atlantic Hurricane Season 2022 to start June 1st
Federal meteorologists are forecasting a record-shattering.
-
Switzerland has a high rate of gun ownership, but no mass shootings
Switzerland hasn’t had a mass shooting.
-
Two women arrested in Arizona in possession of 500 thousand fentanyl pills
Two women were arrested after about.
-
Seven migrants dead and 25 injured in a bus accident
Authorities in northern Mexico said Wednesday.
-
Solar Panel business in the US is suddenly in crisis
An ongoing Department of Commerce investigation.
Leave a Comment