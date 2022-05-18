Hot Sale 2022: what is it, when does it start, offers and payment methods

From May 23 to 31, the ninth edition of the Hot Sale will be held in Mexico, during which hundreds of brands, products, and services will participate in one of the most important days of online sales, in which great discounts will be offered.

You can find offers of up to 55% discount to pay in 36 monthly payments without interest.

During the nine days of the campaign, you can find great promotions and discounts on products and services of all kinds, such as telephony, appliances, fashion stores, furniture stores, supermarkets, bookstores, and even trips.

The purpose of the Hot Sale is to encourage purchases through the internet using different channels and forms of payment such as debit cards, bank cards, and/or digital banks such as Paypal and Mercado Pago, among others.

This 2022 the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO) will carry out the ninth edition of this online sales initiative, according to the AMVO reported, in 2021 the Hot Sale reached sales of 18 thousand 557 million pesos, which represented an increase of 15 percent compared to the 2020 edition.

Different categories in which there will be in the Hot Sale

Based on the Hot Sale 2022 website, consumers will find different offers in the following categories:

Travel, Beauty, Clothing and footwear, Furniture and home, Automotive, Sports, Electronics and technology, Food and beverages, Pets, Financial services, Bookstores, Pharmaceuticals, and Stationery.

Which stores will participate in the Hot Sale?

In its ninth edition, the Hot Sale will have the participation of more than 600 brands that will offer their products and services with offers and discounts.

Among the most prominent are: Coppel, Paypal, Adidas, Under Armor, Nike, The Home Depot, Xiaomi, Samsung, American Eagle, Sams Club, Sears, Walmart, Farmacias del Ahorro, Rayban, Electra, Dico, Petco, Costco, Aeroméxico, Oxxo, Gandhi Bookstores, eBay, Smart Fit, Suburbia, and Liverpool, among others that you can consult here.

What are online purchases or e-commerce?

In recent years, the numbers of e-commerce in Mexico have been increasing, as has the online behavior of consumers, says AMVO.

Likewise, Mexico has become the second largest e-commerce market in Latin America, below Brazil.

The foregoing explains the importance of the e-commerce industry such as Hot Sale, which in 2021 reached sales of 18 thousand 557 million pesos, which represented an increase of 15 percent compared to the 2020 edition.

Advantages when buying online

Electronic commerce has been around for a long time, however, in recent years it has gained strength.

The fact of spending more and more time connected to our devices leads people to make decisions to take advantage of this accessibility to buy through the Internet.

Figures from the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO) indicate that 86 percent of people who have bought online are satisfied with their experience.

The AMVO also adds that they are just as satisfied as buying in a physical store.

There are several good reasons to buy online, such as that it is a growing trend, that you can buy practically anything online; It is also very safe, as long as you access the official means of businesses and the digital banking of your banking institution.

Also, through online shopping, you can buy from wherever you are and shop your way, without having to stand in line, get stuck in traffic and expose yourself to crime on the streets of your city.

How can you pay in the Hot Sale?

With the rise of online commerce, more and more payment methods have been normalized such as Mercado Pago (by Mercado Libre) and Paypal, payment systems that protect your bank information from being susceptible to theft and/or cloning, thus reducing the frauds.

Not so, you can also pay for your purchases through KueskiPay, bank cards from BBVA, HSBC, Scotiabank, Banco Azteca, Santander, and Banorte, among others, or through Rappicard, ConnecktaMercado Shops, Open Pay, Nano Pay, among others.

