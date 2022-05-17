Homicide suspect arrested in Tizimín tried to run over an agent

An individual in Tizimín tried to run over an agent of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) attached to the State Investigation Police (PEI). The man was arrested and made available to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

The subject was traveling in a vehicle that is being investigated for his probable participation in the homicide of a man, which occurred last Thursday, May 12th.

When the PEI agent who was aboard a corporation vehicle noticed the vehicle, he ordered the driver to stop, which he did, but when the police officer got out of his car, the subject suddenly started the engine, hit the unit, and tried to run him over.

To protect his integrity, the agent fired two shots at the tires with his weapon. There was no exchange of shots.

The aggressor tried to run away but was captured by state police officers who came to support the investigating agent.

Upon inspection of the detainee’s vehicle, a firearm, a charger, useful nine-millimeter caliber cartridges, a furniture-type belt, doses of drugs, and safety hooks (handcuffs) were found.

The Ministry of Public Security and the State Attorney General’s Office continues to work on clarifying the events of last Thursday.

