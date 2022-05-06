Governor Mauricio Vila celebrates Holy Cross Day with construction workers

Mauricio Vila, governor of Yucatan, surprised 28 master builders to celebrate the Day of the Holy Cross, in a celebration that included the traditional chicharra.
The president visited the construction site of 56 assembly-type houses for a housing complex north of Mérida, surprising workers from Cantamayec, Halachó, and Teabo, who are working there.
Vila exhorted them to continue with their hard work because through it they contribute to the growth of a better future for the families of Yucatan.
“What a pleasure the visit gave us, he is a very kind and quite pleasant man, we had never had the opportunity to meet him closely, it was very good to share a meal with the governor,” said Fredy Ucán Moo, master of the work.
Prior to lunch, Vila toured the construction site and saw the traditional cross that the masons place on top of each construction to ask the workers for protection, as well as to ensure the decent livelihood of the families that will live in those houses.
