Flames consume a passenger bus on the Mérida-Cancún highway

The driver and passengers of a bus had the scare of a lifetime on Saturday, May 7th, while they were enjoying a quiet and hot trip on the Mérida-Cancún toll highway, and a rear tire suddenly burst.
But that was the least of the problems because smoke immediately began to come out and then fire from the engine of the vehicle with economy number 135, which was transporting dozens of passengers.
Fortunately, the driver was able to park quickly and everyone got out before the flames completely engulfed the whole bus.
The mishap occurred just at kilometer 217 of the aforementioned highway.
Despite the fact that Maya train workers laboring in the area arrived soon to help with water pipes to put out the fire, the flames grew and advanced quickly and in the end, the entire truck was destroyed.
Luckily, no one was intoxicated or suffered injuries that required hospitalization.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
CCE declares that economic reactivation and growth are aimed at all sectors in Yucatan
The Business Coordinating Council (CCE) of.
-
In Yucatan wages have increased 9.2 percent in the last year
The salary associated with Yucatan is.
-
In nine years, Yucatan has received investment from more than 3 thousand foreign companies
In the last nine years, Quintana.
-
López Obrador announces elimination of tariffs and start of Sembrando Vida in Belize
“The relationship between Mexico and Belize,.
-
An “Ahuehuete” will replace the iconic palm tree on CDMX’s Glorieta de Reforma
According to the Government of Mexico.
-
Car production falls in April; exports rise, according to Inegi
Car production in Mexico marked a.
-
As hurricane season approaches, experts say to beware of more rapidly intensifying storms
Maggie and Mike McKinney, their pets.
-
Attempted kidnapping reported in Tixcacal Opichen, Mérida
Two men tried to kidnap a.
-
Within hours of being inaugurated, ‘El Mirador’ in Campeche is vandalized
On Wednesday, May 4th, the Campeche.
-
Shootings in Cancun bars leave one dead and six injured: FGE
Two bars in Cancun, located on.
Leave a Comment