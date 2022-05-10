Flames consume a passenger bus on the Mérida-Cancún highway

The driver and passengers of a bus had the scare of a lifetime on Saturday, May 7th, while they were enjoying a quiet and hot trip on the Mérida-Cancún toll highway, and a rear tire suddenly burst.

But that was the least of the problems because smoke immediately began to come out and then fire from the engine of the vehicle with economy number 135, which was transporting dozens of passengers.

Fortunately, the driver was able to park quickly and everyone got out before the flames completely engulfed the whole bus.

The mishap occurred just at kilometer 217 of the aforementioned highway.

Despite the fact that Maya train workers laboring in the area arrived soon to help with water pipes to put out the fire, the flames grew and advanced quickly and in the end, the entire truck was destroyed.

Luckily, no one was intoxicated or suffered injuries that required hospitalization.

