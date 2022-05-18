First electric carriages arrive in Mérida

On May 17th, a ship from China arrived at Progreso port that brought a container in which were two buggies that work with rechargeable batteries and that were bought by the Mérida City Council to replace the ancient horse-drawn carriages.

The brand new vehicles will begin to operate as a test in the coming days in the streets of the Yucatecan capital and depending on the results obtained, other similar units will be brought from that Asian country later until they completely displace the traditional cars. a horse that until today is part of the Merida panorama.

