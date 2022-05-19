Fire in Baca consumes more than two hectares of undergrowth

In the former tire shop named “Cindy” located on the federal highway of the Merida-Motul section, the flames seized a bank of vehicle tires that were buried there.

The tires caught fire causing a huge column of thick black smoke, which brought the fire department and Municipal Civil Protection, which took on the task of controlling the fire.

The strong fire was recorded on the land property of the Yañez family located at km 18 + 500 of the Mérida-Motul federal highway, where the Civil Protection units of Baca and Mocochá attended with the support of the Fire Department 848 pipe to the commanded by officer Isidro López Álvarez, as well as agents of the Baca municipal police commanded by director Jesús Caamal.

According to data collected at the scene, the fire began on the side of the road until it reached the undergrowth, where the flames reached a clandestine bank of tires, giving off intense black smoke that could be observed kilometers away.

Fortunately, the fire was controlled as it threatened a nearby gas station, as well as a vehicle depot. The timely intervention of Municipal Civil Protection and Firefighters managed to control this fire that consumed just over two hectares of undergrowth.

Likewise, the coordinator of the Motul region, Rosy Tamayo, and her crew joined the titanic task of controlling the fire.

