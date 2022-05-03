Fines for owners of properties that prevent free access to beaches along the Yucatan coast

If you plan to go to the port on these vacations, you should know that Profepa will monitor free access to Yucatan beaches at all times.

(Sipse).- Due to the above, no individual can prevent you from free access to the Federal Maritime Terrestrial Zone (Zofemat), which is the twenty-meter strip of solid land, passable and adjacent to the beach.

To prevent owners of private properties, hotels, etc., from violating this rule, the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) will launch the Zofemat Holiday Operation, Easter 2022.

Profepa will sanction with a fine of between 3,000 and 12,000 times the Unit of Measurement and Updating (UMA) in force, the owners of land adjoining the Zofemat, who by any means or act, impede, inhibit, restrict, hinder or condition access to areas and beaches.

Surveillance schedule

The inspection and surveillance actions will be carried out from this Monday, April 11, to Saturday, April 23, on the beaches and Zofemat in Yucatán, Quintana Roo, Campeche, Chiapas, Tabasco, Veracruz, Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Sonora and Tamaulipas.

Through a bulletin, it was reported that in the surveillance tours and inspection actions, Profepa will seek to guarantee free access and transit of people, inhibit the introduction of motor vehicles and verify compliance with environmental legislation.

Likewise, address the problems that have been detected during this time such as the use and exploitation of these national assets without concession, permission, or authorization.

Informal Trade Surveillance

In this Holy Week operation, Profepa indicated that it will avoid the commercialization of flora and fauna listed in some category of protection.

Also, he pointed out that it will sanction the presence of itinerant commerce without the corresponding permits from Semarnat. As well as the rental and operation of vehicles such as skis, ATVs, ultralight, and horses without the proper permits that affect the environment.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







