Farmers receive support from the state government in Baca, Yucatan

The state government continues to support the municipality of Baca, where small livestock producers and low income families received support to increase their production, and improve the conditions of their homes, respectively.

During a work tour of this municipality and in the company of the local mayor, Fredy Miguel Basto, the Governor delivered support belonging to the Social Housing and Livestock Genetic Improvement Actions programs, with which he continues to support Yucatecans who need it most in every corner of the state.

On the ground floor of the Municipal Palace of Baca, the Governor gave María del Socorro Pech Ek the housing certificate with which she will build a bathroom on her property, with which the woman assured that she will improve her living conditions and that of her family, since which stated that previously they did not have this basic service.

“My family and I are low-income and hard-working, but we had not been able to raise money to build a bathroom. But now I received help from the State Government and when they told me that it was finally going to be built, the truth is, we were very happy. I feel very happy because this is very important for me and my family,” explained María del Socorro.

“The Government is supporting a lot of people like us; now I feel happy and I thank the governor Mauricio Vila Dosal for worrying about us”, concluded the resident of Baca.

In this sense, the head of the Secretariat of Social Development (Sedesol), Roger Torres Peniche, explained that the aforementioned state program has received a great boost so far from the Vila Dosal administration and, thanks to this, they have been able to build thousands of small bedrooms, toilets, and ecological kitchens in order to improve the living conditions of low-income people.

“A program that to date has more than 24,000 housing actions throughout the state and that has been carried out in coordination with the Federal Government, and now with the City Councils. , which has made it prosper and benefitial”, added the official in the presence of the general director of the Housing Institute of the State of Yucatan (Ivey), Carlos Viñas Heredia.

The head of Sedesol explained that in the case of the municipality of Baca, 51 housing actions have been carried out to date, and this year 2022, 16 more will be built with a cumulative investment of almost 5 million pesos for this municipality.

“The mayor of Baca is very interested in this program, and will colaborate with the State Government, will continue with this initiative. We recognize the effort that the mayor is making so that this program can erach more people and have more beneficiaries”, concluded Torres Peniche.

