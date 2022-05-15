Everything ready for the Environmental Forum Expo in Mérida

The president of the Merida Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism, Iván Rodriguez Gasque, announced that preparations for the environmental expo forum are one hundred percent complete.

The business leader recalled that the main objective is to demonstrate the work of businesses and companies in favor of climate change.

“From May 27 to 29 the Expo will take place, and we are 100 percent ready with more than 129 stands, fortunately, all the space has been sold out in advance, there are just a few small spaces left,” he said.

The president of the Merida Chamber of Commerce explained that products in favor of the environment will be offered, mainly those that work to seek clean and renewable energy.

“We are carrying out the sixth edition, and we have to ask ourselves: what are we doing for the environment? And all commercial production businesses these days have to promote clean energies”, Rodríguez Gasque said.

He indicated that there will be an academic part with international environmental leaders, and children from schools belonging to the Segey will also be able to attend to learn about climate change.

“We have a forum that the University of Miami; and we are organizing school visits that the Segey is inviting children to see the circuit, and raise environmental awareness”, the president of the Merida Chamber of Commerce concluded.

