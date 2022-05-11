Cuba returns to Mexico a gun that Francisco I. Madero gave to Francisco Villa: AMLO

Cuba returned to Mexico a pistol that Francisco I. Madero gave to Francisco Villa, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) announced on May 9, 2022.
The president, who has just toured Central America and Cuba, highlighted the good relationship between the Mexican and Cuban people.
“So much so that President Díaz-Canel handed me over to give back to Mexicans a pistol that is a jewel because of his history. It is a pistol that President Francisco I. Madero had made to deliver it, to give it as a gift, to Francisco Villa”, he said.
He explained that the late Cuban historian Eusebio Leal, who dedicated his life to rescuing Cuban historical monuments, had the gun in his possession and one of his sons spoke with Diaz-Canel to inform him of his desire to return the weapon to Mexico.
López Obrador made a historical recount and said that the pistol is a jewel and it will be analyzed where it can be exhibited so that people can see it.
