Couple’s discussion ends in machete wounds in Flamboyanes, Progreso

In the middle of the celebration of Mother’s Day, a couple was on the verge of tragedy at the Flamboyanes community, as a woman named María “N” was injured in a confrontation with her partner.
The event was recorded on the afternoon of Sunday, May 8th, on Calle 53 between 58 and 60 of this neighborhood located about 10 kilometers from the port of Progreso, on the property where a couple lives in the company of the woman’s daughters.
According to witnesses, the couple began to argue and María would have threatened her husband, Higinio “N”, with a machete, but he managed to disarm her and attacked her instead.
Paramedics from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) showed up at the scene and treated the woman for a cut on her hand. The subject was transferred to the public jail by agents of the Municipal Police.
The uniformed officers were in charge of fencing off the area to carry out the corresponding procedures since the machete with which the aggression had been generated was left lying on the dirt road.
According to the residents of Flamboyanes, it is common for this area to be in the midst of conflicts, caused mainly by relatives of the woman who was injured on this occasion.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
