Couple arrested for drug dealing in Mulchechén, Kanasín

On April 29th, a search operation was carried out on a property in the Mulchechén II neighborhood of Kanasín, which resulted in the seizure of marijuana and cocaine, and the arrest of two people.
The diligence was carried out by agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) along with a Canine Unit of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) and prosecutors from the Investigation and Litigation Unit Specialized in Drug Crimes, also criminalistics experts from the Institute of Forensic Sciences of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).
The detainees are Manuel S. G. and Geovanna C. C., both 30 years old and originally from Yucatan.
The investigating agents and prosecutors initiated the investigations from an anonymous complaint to the number 089. They gathered the evidence data, integrated the investigation folder, and obtained the search warrant issued by a Control Judge, at whose disposal the alleged drug dealers remained.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
