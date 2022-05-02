Countdown begins for the opening of the Jurassic Trail

Soon the Progreso City Council, headed by Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi, will open the first theme park in the municipality, a very important project that seeks to rescue scientific, cultural, and historical information on the Yucatan Peninsula and specifically that of the Chicxulub police station.

In that sense, after two years of the COVID -19 pandemic and for which the project had been paused, work began on the rehabilitation of the area and recovery of public space, today three months later, the image of the old highway that connected Chicxulub with Progreso, in more than 600 rehabilitated meters with more than 30 attractions, among which animatronics, a riding train, augmented reality and recreational activities for adults and children stand out.

It is important to note that this space was closed in 2019, because it functioned as a clandestine dump, from which more than 500 tons of garbage were removed, including old furniture, dead animals, fallen branches, and urban waste.

Thanks to the efforts of Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi, who managed the donation of resources by 75 sponsors from the private sector and the work of more than 250 people, as well as the collaboration of different City Hall departments and external companies, who worked on coordination to transform this area was that this project became a reality.

Likewise, in order to promote the cultural and educational part, the collaboration of leading academic institutions, such as the Instituto Tecnológico de México Campus Progreso, the Universidad Anáhuac Mayab, and Dr. Jaime Urrutia, specialists in information on paleontology, belonging to the Autonomous University of Mexico, together with its team of researchers from the Chicxulub Science Foundation, in order to direct the project based on scientific information.

Another from the institution that was involved in this process was the Yucatan Highway Infrastructure Institute (INCAY), which carried out cleaning tasks on the road sections leading to the Sendero, in addition to the removal of old signage.

For access to the park, there are various alternatives such as ramps up and down, with universal accessibility to help people with some type of disability, as well as health services and a souvenir shop where you can buy various dinosaur-themed products.

On the subject of parking, through a private transport that will provide exclusive services to the area, which will cost $15 pesos for adults and generals, while students will have a price of $10 pesos, this service can be addressed on the side from the peripheral of the coastal highway next to the nature reserve “El Corchito”.

In addition, the Víctor Cervera Pacheco Unit will be enabled as parking spaces, which will have no cost and you can also take a transport to the trail area, as well as a private parking lot next to the gas station located at the Chicxulub highway roundabout – to Uaymitún, which will cost 30 pesos for the first two hours, and from the third hour or fraction, will cost 10 pesos extra.

The entrance to the theme park can be purchased at the ticket offices or via the web, you can also make a previous registration on the same page, a tool that will facilitate access to the park, this website will be provided prior to opening. edited 08:16 PM

Another great news is that access to the Jurassic Trail will be free for inhabitants of the Progreso municipality, from Monday to Friday presenting the current INE, and for visitors from other places, the costs will be as follows: children 3 to 10 years of $100 pesos, young people 11 to 17 years old $150 pesos, adults 18 years and older $200 pesos and foreigners will have a cost of 10 dollars per person, with INAPAM credential $100 pesos.

It should be emphasized that this collection will be with the purpose of supporting the maintenance and payroll of the 27 Jurassic friends who will be working on the project from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm Saturdays, Sundays, cruise days, and holidays, other days it will only work from 4:00 from the afternoon to 10:00 at night, in addition, another part will be devoted to educational and cultural issues.

This space aims to be an educational meeting point, where Yucatecans learn about the history of the event that changed the course of history and life on the planet, so that educational groups from communities throughout the state will be able to visit us in a Free upon request and depending on the capacity of the place, reservations will be assigned so that the Yucatecan children know the Jurassic Trail.

Regarding investment, so far 60 donations have been received from private companies, associations, and/or businessmen from Progress and Merida, which will have a special mention in that place, making a total investment of approximately 5 million pesos, which will be They have invested in masonry work, cleaning, general rehabilitation, surveillance, among others.

Finally, it is important to note that the Jurassic Path theme park has a plan based on respect for natural areas along with the flora and fauna of the place, indicating that some species were rescued and relocated for their proper protection and care with help of the Ecological Police and various secretariats of the State Government. It is not yet inaugurated, but the date will be shared soon so that everyone can live the Jurassic experience.

