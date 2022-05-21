Construction worker arrested for sexual abuse against a maid inside a hotel in Tulum, Quintana Roo

The municipal police of Tulum, in coordination with the National Guard, Sedena, Semar, the Quintana Roo Police, and the State Attorney General’s Office, arrested a construction worker at a hotel in this destination, as allegedly responsible for sexually abusing a chambermaid working in the same hotel.

Municipal Police officers responded immediately to the report received at C2, moving to the scene and providing care to the victim, M. S.

The young woman said that she was cleaning a room, when the now detainee entered without prior permission, struggled with her, and began to grope and touch her private parts until she was helped by a co-worker, who made the report to C2.

The alleged perpetrator identified with the initials CK, 20 years old, worked as a construction worker in the same hotel. He is originally from Chemax, Yucatan, and was placed at the disposal of the State Attorney General’s Office. His legal situation will be determined by the corresponding authorities in the state of Quintana Roo.

