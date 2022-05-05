Citilcum celebrates the Kots Kaal Pato again but this time without animal cruelty

After two years of non-face-to-face activities, the festivity to celebrate San Bartolo, previously known as Kots Kaal Pato , was held again at Citilcum, municipality of Izamal, Yucatan.

Kots Kaal Pato was an annual ritual in which live animals were basically used as piñatas and beaten to death, and ducks were killed by pulling their heads off.

This party was transformed thanks to the participation of organizations such as AFAD and Movimiento Consciencia, as well as the municipal government of Izamal, Catholic authorities, and Humane Society International (HSI) Mexico.

“The last two years there was no festivity due to the pandemic, and now that face-to-face activities are finally back, the people of Citilcum are looking to participate with more enthusiasm and enjoy this party in a new way,” said Felipe Márquez, manager of the anti-cruelty program. animal from HSI Mexico.

The feast is held in honor of San Bartolo, and as part of the new celebration, traditional games and activities are organized for children, women, and young people.

“It is joyful to see children and women being part of this new party, in the past these two groups were excluded and could not be part of the celebration as they are now,” said Márquez.

As part of a national survey conducted by the Parametric Agency in Mexico, 86% of Mexicans are against using animals for entertainment and 94% think that animals have rights.

HSI Mexico thanked the municipal government of Izamal, the local organizations AFAD and Movimiento Consciencia, as well as the family of the organizing union 2022, and the entire community of Citilcum, for being part of the new celebration.

